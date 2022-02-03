Shivarajkumar dubs for brother Puneeth Rajkumar in James

Shivarajkumar has dubbed for his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar in the latter’s upcoming film, James. The Century Star, who is currently shooting for Vedha, took some time out to dub for Puneeth, who passed away on October 29, 2021.

Shivanna, who visited Puneeth Rajkumar’s memorial at Kanteerava Studio on Wednesday, told the media, “Dubbing for my brother’s film was an emotional moment. Seeing Appu on the screen, and sitting through the process made it tough for me. It was also difficult to match his voice. It took me two-and-a-half days, and I have completed the dubbing. I have tried my best, and hope the audience will like it,” says Shivanna, and added that he couldn’t turn down the request.

Shivanna also said that it is challenging to dub for another actor. “Being the son of a legendary actor (Dr. Rajkumar), and being his fan, we still can’t imitate Appaji’s voice,” he said.

The film, backed by producer Kishore Pathikonda, will be released on March 17. The dubbed versions of James, directed by Chethan Kumar, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film starring Priya Anand in the female lead, has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by J Swamy. The cast also includes Shine Shetty, Tilak, Srikanth Meka, and Chikkanna among others playing prominent roles.