Susienthiran-Jai's Siva Sivaa gets a new title

We had previously reported that Susienthiran is directing a film titled Siva Sivaa, with Jai headlining the cast. The latest announcement pertaining to the project is that the makers have changed the film's title. The new title of the film is Veerapandipuram.

The film is reportedly complete amd is currently aiming for a theatre release. Speaking about the film, Susienthiran said in a statement, "We have already completed Siva Sivaa, which has turned out to be a satisfactory project for all of us in the team. Some of my friends and well-wishers saw the movie after its final mixing. They were impressed with the core content, engrossing narration, good technical works, and stellar performances of actors."

Explaining the reason behind the title change, Suseinthiran shared, "Besides, they shared a valuable suggestion that the story is set against rural backdrops, and it is advisable to have an appropriate title that will add more value to the movie. Henceforth, we discussed a lot as a team and have decided on the movie title as Veerapandipuram. We will be soon announcing the film’s worldwide theatrical release.”

The film feature's Meenakshi Govindharajan as the female lead. Jai has composed music, while acclaimed cinematographer Velraj has lensed the film.