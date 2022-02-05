Tara Alisha Berry and Rahul Bagga starrer Agam releases in theatres 

“This was my first feature film as a director and it is a difficult task to choose the right set of actors for a film. Rahul and Tara have made the process easier for me,” shares Mishra.

Even though Agam has travelled extensively across film festivals including the renowned Cairo Film Festival, it was shelved for a theatrical release due to the pandemic.

Sumit Mishra

Having completed his studies from Varanasi, Sumit has always been attracted to the mysteriousness of the city. Agam is a culmination of his desire to compose something out of this attraction.

“The characters of Agam have been etched in my mind since I was a student here and they have finally come alive with the plot of this film," adds Mishra.

The word Agam translates to a difficult road to traverse. The film, keeping true to its meaning, explores and unravels the mystifying pathways of the Holy City. The painter and director promises a story of different mood and different colour through journeys of life, spirituality and tantra.