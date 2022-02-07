Actor Kalaiyarasan's Kuthiraivaal to hit screens on March 4

Actor Kalaiyarasan's next film Kuthiraivaal is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

Produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions in association with Yaazhi Films, the film is directed by Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder. The film has Anjali Patil playing the female lead.

Ranjith took to Twitter to make the announcement."Extremely happy to announce that our 'Kuthiraivaal' is all set to release in theatres on March 4. Experience the wild ride in theatres near you!" he wrote.

Kuthiraivaal is a psychological drama written by Rajesh G. The film is believed to be one of the very few Tamil films to have dealt with the concept of magical realism. According to the plot, the film's protagonist (played by Kalaiyarasan) has a dream in which he sees a horse without a tail and eventually wakes up to find that he's grown a horse's tail.

Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Anand Sami and Chetan play pivotal roles in the film, which has music composed by Pradeep Kumar and Maarten Visser, and cinematography by Kartik Muthukumar.