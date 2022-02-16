Laila: Antony Varghese's next is a campus drama

Antony Varghese's new film Laila started filming at Chottanikkara on February 14. Billed as a full-fledged campus drama, Laila has Antony as a college student. Nandana Rajan essays the female lead.

With screenplay and dialogues penned by Anuraj OB, the film is set to be directed by Antony's friend and batchmate, Abhishek KS.

On reuniting with his friend, who is making his directorial debut, Antony said, "Abhishek and I studied together in Maharajas, in the 2009-2012 batch. I got the first opportunity to face the camera in a short film he made. With Laila, a dream that we saw back then is becoming a reality now."

Dr Paul Varghese bankrolls the film under the banner of Dr Paul's Entertainments in association with Golden S Pictures.

Laila also features Balachandran Chullikad, Johnny Antony, Senthil, Kichhu Tellus, Sivakami and Sreeja Nair.

The film has music composed by Ankit Menon, cinematography by Bablu, and editing by Kiran Das.