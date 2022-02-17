Home is where the heart is: Family Pack director Arjun Kumar

The success of Sankashta Kara Ganapathi has again brought together actor Likith Shetty and director Arjun Kumar for their second outing, Family Pack. The making of this film was a long process, says director Arjun, who tells us that the project that began in 2018 has taken a little more time to reach the audience.

"They say, it's better to be late than never. So, we are happy to present the film on February 17 on Prime Video. The feedback for the first film helped me to do better in the second project. I am grateful for the support of Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions," the director says.

Likith, who is happy to team up with Arjun for the second time, says that they have a similar working pattern and that is one of the reasons for collaborating again. The film is billed to be a family entertainer about love, marriage, and family.

"Love happens. But approval and acceptance become very important to maintain a healthy family. What happens when members of the family are not on the same page is what I have explored in Family Pack. We all like the idea of 'Home Sweet Home'. Since a home is where the heart is, it becomes each one's responsibility to keep it calm and peaceful," he adds.

Incidentally, Arjun got the idea for the film from a news snippet about a guy attempting to kill himself by jumping off the fourth floor. "An idea about the single guy later turned into a story about a family. When I was scripting this story, I was surrounded by two families, and in a way, their presence gave me better tips to conceive Family Pack," the director says.

Likith plays Abhi, a boy who has lost all hope and the will to live. He starts having encounters with a ghost played by Ranghayana Raghu. "It is a comical journey, and I say it with confidence that no other actor than Rangayana Raghu would have justified the character," says Likith, who has also co-produced Family Pack.

Amrutha Iyengar, who plays the love interest of Likith

Shetty's character, says that Family Pack is the most important film in her career. "I couldn't be any happier. I have never done such an interesting role before. The movie is an out-and-out family entertainer," she says.

The film also consists of a host of other actors -- Rangayana Raghu, Dattanna, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Padmaja Rao, Tilak and Nagabhushana in important roles.With dialogues written by Masti, Family Pack has music composed by Gurukiran, and cinematography by Uday Leela.