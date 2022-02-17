VJS 46: Vijay Sethupathi-Ponram film wraps up shoot

We had previously reported that Vijay Sethupathi is teaming up with director Ponram for a film that's tentatively titled VJS 46. If reports are to be believed, the makers have wrapped up the shooting for the film. While several reports online have claimed that the yet-to-be-titled film's talkie portions have been completed, the makers are yet to officially announce it.

According to sources, the film's shooting was finished on Wednesday at Chengalpattu. The film stars model-actor Anukreety Vas, winner of Miss India World 2018. VJS 46 is reportedly an action-entertainer featuring Vijay Sethupathi as a cop in Madurai.

Produced by Sun Pictures, VJS 46 has music by D Imman while Dinesh Krishnan and Vivek Harshan are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a long lineup of films including biggies such as Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.