Gautham Menon's look from Michael released

Actor-filmmaker Gautham Menon is celebrating his birthday today. On this occasion, the makers of his upcoming pan-Indian film Michael have shared his character look in it. The picture has Gautham Menon looking dapper in a suit.

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, Michael is billed as an intense action entertainer with a lot of emotions. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Divyansha Kaushik as the leads.

Michael, which is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, features Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is also playing a prominent role in it.

The film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Karan C Productions.