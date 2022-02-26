Gautham Menon's look from Michael released
Michael also stars Sundeep Kishan, Divyansha Kaushik, Vijay Sethupathi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Actor-filmmaker Gautham Menon is celebrating his birthday today. On this occasion, the makers of his upcoming pan-Indian film Michael have shared his character look in it. The picture has Gautham Menon looking dapper in a suit.
Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, Michael is billed as an intense action entertainer with a lot of emotions. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Divyansha Kaushik as the leads.
Michael, which is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, features Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is also playing a prominent role in it.
The film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Karan C Productions.