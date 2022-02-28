Vikram-Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra to release on May 26

The much-awaited action thriller Cobra has finally got a release date. The Vikram starrer is being planned to hit the screens on May 26. The news was announced by the film's director on Twitter.

The shooting of the film, which was ongoing for three years, was wrapped on February 15. Cobra billed as a big-budget action thriller has Vikram playing the role of a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes in the film. The film marks the acting debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who will be seen in the role of an antagonist. KGF-fame Srinidhi Shetty is the female lead. Filmmaker KS Ravikumar is also playing a prominent role in the film.

The cast of the film also includes Padmapriya, Kaniha, Miya, Roshan Mathew, and Robo Shankar. Produced by Lalith Kumar’s 7 Screen Studios, Cobra has cinematography by Harish Kannan and music by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Vikram was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan. The actor has Ponniyin Selvan, an untitled film with Pa Ranjith, and the long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram in various stages of production.