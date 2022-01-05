Kannada web series Humble Politiciann Nograj, starring Danish Sait, releases on January 6

Danish Sait will soon be seen in political satire Humble Politiciann Nograj, a Kannada web series that will release on Voot Select this January 6.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios and Danish Sait, Humble Politician Nograj is written and directed by Saad Khan. The 10 episodic web series is a satirical comedy based on the popular and critically acclaimed Kannada film with the same title, Humble Politiciann Nograj.

The character Nograj, enjoys a strong following and fandom in the Kannada market owing to its journey from being a voice on the radio to making it to the silver screen.

“Humble Politiciann Nograj was such a success that we could not stop with just a film. The series takes the drama a notch higher. While the theme is familiar, what the audience will enjoy is the satirical humour spiked with comic tardiness. We have worked with some very talented and renowned actors to give the series its flavour and shape. All I can say is that the audience is in for a treat,” tells Sait.

A still from Humble Politiciann Nograj

Humble Politiciann Nograj is filled with unexpected twists and turns as the corrupt and chauvinistic Nograj sets out on a journey from being an MLA to vying for the most prestigious post in Karnataka – that of the Chief Minister.

“The art of taking something serious and turning it around with a dash of humour is a difficult thing to do. We approached writing the script keeping in mind that if our jokes are funny on paper, it would mostly translate to the visuals as well. The different shades of ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’ as a zany character shines through his eccentricity. Danish is a thinking actor and embodies Nograj with ease and comic finesse. Also, the genre of our show touches on political satire, and since all our characters are fictitiously funny, we are confident that it will leave our audiences entertained,” tells Saad, the director of the film.

Ace comedian Danish Sait will be seen as Nograj, a conceited and self-serving civil servant. The funny political potboiler will also star Prakash Belawadi, Vinay Chendoor and Disha Madan in pivotal roles.