Rajkummar Rao to feature in visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla’s biopic

Finding inspiration from the story of Srikanth Bolla, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is all set to rope in Rajkummar Rao for a biopic on the young, visually impaired entrepreneur. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will be jointly produced under T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Rao with Bhushan Kumar and others of Srikanth Bolla

Srikanth Bolla has set an example by proving disability is when one has sight but not vision. Hailing from a small, nondescript village in rural Andhra Pradesh, Bolla was born blind to poor parents. Overcoming numerous challenges, he became the first international visually impaired student at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, he employs over 650 people across the five factories of Bollant Industries Pvt. Ltd that manufacture eco-friendly dining accessories.

Rajkummar Rao

"Srikanth is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who despite having been through so many hardships, has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant,” says Rao.

The film, tentatively titled ‘Srikanth Bolla’ has been penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu and will go into production by July 2022.