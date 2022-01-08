Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee to get an OTT release

We had previously reported that music director Darbuka Siva will be making his directorial debut with a film titled Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. It's now known that the film will skip theatrical release and take the OTT route. Director Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to announce that the film will premiere on ZEE5 on January 21.

The film stars a host of newbies like Amritha Mandarine, Purva Raghunath, Harish Kumar, Sharan Kumar and Kishen Das. Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee is said to revolve around the lives of 12th standard students studying together in a school.

Produced by Sameer Bharath Ram, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee will have music by Darbuka Siva, who has also penned the script. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Sujith Sarang and editor Sreejith Sarang.