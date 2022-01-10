First look of debutant director Raa Paman’s upcoming film Samuthirakani in Public is out

Director-turned-actor Samuthirakani, who was recently seen in Writer, has completed shooting for a new film helmed by debutant filmmaker Raa Paman. Titled Samuthirakani in Public, the film's first look was released by Vijay Sethupathi and Venkat Prabhu on Saturday.

Speaking about the film, Paraman says, "A layman from a society turning into a politician is what we have seen all this long. But what if things happen the other way around? Samuthirakani in Public is about grass-root level party workers, the politics that happen around them and how the party leaders make use of these loyal cadre members." Explaining the first look, he says," The first look can be interpreted in several ways based on one's political stance. The photos of leaders used in the first look belong to different political ideologies but what's common among them is how they stood by their party's policies till the end and how they were integral in pushing their parties to the next level."

The first look also has reference to a place called Madras Mansion that Paraman calls an important location to the happenings of this film. "Politician Natesan (Dr C Natesa Mudaliar) used to maintain a place called Dravidar Mansion. He used to bring in youngsters from several districts to this mansion and provided free food and education to them. Many who studied because of him ended up in government positions like Collector. It's believed that only after this, Triplicane became famous for its mansions and even today, a lot of political party members head to these mansions for stay. Madras Mansion, in the film, is a nod to that history."

Kaali Venkat and Samuthirakani play the party workers in the film which also stars Mu Ramaswamy as a senior cadre member. Also starring Riythvika, the film will have more than 50 other first-time actors who have been trained exclusively for this project.

Shot in places like Courtallam and Vasudevanallur, Samuthirakani in Public is currently in the post-production stage. Bankrolled by KKR Cinemas banner, the film will have music by D Imman and cinematography by Rajesh Yadav and Vetri.