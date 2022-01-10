Harris Jayaraj to score for Jayam Ravi's next?

Jayam Ravi has committed a new film with director M Rajesh. As per the latest reports, the film will have music by Harris Jayaraj. Notably, Rajesh had last collaborated with the composer in his 2012-released Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

Harris Jayaraj has earlier scored music for Jayam Ravi's films like Dhaam Dhoom, Engeyum Kadhal, and Vanamagan.

Apart from the Jayam Ravi-Rajesh film, Harris Jayaraj also has the long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram and the debut film of Legend Saravanan coming up in Tamil.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is currently working on an untitled film with Bhoologam director Kalyan. He has also signed a film with Irumbuthirai co-writer Anthony Bhagyaraj. The actor has also completed shooting his portions for Mani Ratnam's period epic Ponniyin Selvam.