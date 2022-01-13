Harish Kalyan's next with Sasi titled Nooru Kodi Vaanavil

Harish Kalyan's upcoming film with director Sasi has been titled Nooru Kodi Vaanavil.

The film also stars Siddhi Idnani, who will also be seen in STR-Gautham Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

The motion poster was released by the makers, and it revealed that Harish and Siddhi's characters are named Vino and Fenny, respectively.

In his tweet, announcing the title, Harish Kalyan said, "A Sasi directorial. This wouldn’t have been possible without the love & support of YOU ppl. We wanted to give it back 100 times & so we decided to drop this surprise motion poster for you all."

Billed as an intense love story, Nooru Kodi Vaanavil has been written by Sasi, and has music by Siddhu Kumar, who also worked in the director's previous film, Sivappu Manjal Pachai. Cinematographer Prasanna Kumar, who also worked in SMP, is onboard Nooru Kodi.