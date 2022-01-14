Bengali filmmaker Bappa debuts in Bollywood with Girgit starring Dibyendu and Joy Sengupta
The ninety-minute thriller will shed light on the darker sides of human nature
Raima Ganguly Published : 14th January 2022 10:23 AM | Published : | 14th January 2022 10:23 AM
After Sohorer Upokotha, filmmaker Bappa, is all set to debut in the Hindi film industry with Girgit that will shed light on the darker sides of human nature. The film’s protagonist Nilanjana Bakshi will be the latest addition to the classic list of Indian detectives.
The suspense thriller will see Bakshi take up on a five-year-old serial murder case along with crime journalist Indra which will eventually lead them to a startling discovery about the killer. An impenetrable knot with black magic at one end and dissociative disorder at the other, the film questions the scenario that throws an individual down a downward spiral of no return.
Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who has acted in popular web series such as Undekhi, Mirzapur, and films like Maqbool and Dev D, will be portraying the role of Pramod Bajpayee. Girgit will also see Ipshita Chakraborty and Joy Sengupta as Nilanjana and Indra respectively. Shot across the expanse of Kolkata, the movie also hosts a star cast of Koneenica Banerjee, Pradip Bhattacharya, Payel Mukherjee and Donna Munshi.
Produced by Suvankar Mitra, Girigit’s music has been composed by Pranjal Das. The film further boasts of a stellar musical line-up by National Award-winning singers Iman Chakraborty and Rupankar Bagchi. Lagnajita Chakraborty. Ujjainee Mukherjee, and Rimii Deb have also lent their voices to a few mellifluous tracks from the film. The cinematography will be helmed by Saurav Banerjee, editing by Anirban Maity and art direction by Triguna Shankar.
The movie is due to start shooting later this month.