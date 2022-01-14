Bengali filmmaker Bappa debuts in Bollywood with Girgit starring Dibyendu and Joy Sengupta 

After Sohorer Upokotha, filmmaker Bappa, is all set to debut in the Hindi film industry with Girgit that will shed light on the darker sides of human nature. The film’s protagonist Nilanjana Bakshi will be the latest addition to the classic list of Indian detectives.

The suspense thriller will see Bakshi take up on a five-year-old serial murder case along with crime journalist Indra which will eventually lead them to a startling discovery about the killer. An impenetrable knot with black magic at one end and dissociative disorder at the other, the film questions the scenario that throws an individual down a downward spiral of no return.

Joy Sengupta