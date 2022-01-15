Award-winning director Rahul Khan's film, Insaniyat, chronicles struggles during the pandemic

Director Rahul Khan and USA-based producer Faisal Khan announced their next film Insaniyat. The film, inspired by people’s power of resilience and selfless acts during the testing times of COVID, comes after the success of the film Beti Hindustan Ki, which fetched him the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Khan who has previously made his name in the television industry with superhit TV shows such as Porus, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and others, says, “The idea of the film came from watching the real families struggling yet willing to go out of their way to help others, seeing how people stood by each other during the covid times gave us the motivation to represent an Indian family through our film work.”



Insaniyat is a beautiful and heart-wrenching story that revolves around a family struggling to make ends meet in their daily life, and yet they continue to help and support others. The major part of the film has been shot in Delhi near Jama Masjid and the remaining bit will be shot in UP keeping the medical team in place and following the rules of post covid work enforcement. The film features Fasih Choudhury, Rahul Singh, Madhu Goyal, Akshay Dhanka and Zara Khan. The story has been written by Fasih Choudhary.

Talking about the challenges in making the film, Khan says, “Shooting in the remote areas did pose some challenge for us. We are still left with shooting some parts in UP, however, we are confident that we will complete it with the help of the administration in the State.”