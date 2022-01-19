Manju Swaraj to direct Ajay Rao for a unique love story

Ajay Rao, who was last seen in 'Love You Rachchu' is yet to reveal details of his next project. However, CE has learned that the Krishna Leela hero will be collaborating with Shravani Subramanya director, Manju Swaraj. This actor-director duo is collaborating for the first time for a unique love story, with family elements.

The yet-to-be-titled film is backed by producer Lohit Nanjundaiah, and makers have commenced the pre-production works for the project with a pooja for the script, which took place last month. Ajay Rao is said to have greenlit the story, and Manju Swaraj along with the team is currently working on the final draft of the script. The team is planning for an official launch by the end of February.

Apart from lead hero, Ajay Rao, and director, Manju Swaraj, the makers have finalised Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer and Basavaraj Urs as the editor. The team is yet to finalise the cinematographer.