Shwetha Srivatsav onboard Santhosh Ananddram’s 'Raghavendra stores'

The shooting of Santhosh Ananddram’s Raghavendra Stores (Since 1972), starring Jaggesh, is currently on floors. We have now learnt that Simple Agi Ondh Love Story-fame Shwetha Srivatsav is onboard the project. In fact, Shwetha has been part of the shoot right from December when the film went on floors.

Although the Kiragoorina Gayali and Hope actor has been active on social media, she remains tightlipped about this project.

This is the first time Shwetha will be seen sharing screen space with Jaggesh and it will also be her maiden collaboration with director Santhosh Ananddram and Hombale Films. The makers have been shooting in various parts of locations Karnataka, including Mysore, the interior parts of Chikmagalur, and Thirthahalli among other places.

Jaggesh in his previous interview with CE had mentioned that Raghavendra Stores will be a subject that mirrors the family issues of our society, and the film will entertain audiences of all ages.