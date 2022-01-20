Singer Amit Mishra shares the story behind his hit number Sakht Jaan from 83

Bollywood's popular singer Amit Mishra is among those singers who delivered some of the most memorable songs in 2021. His track Sakht Jaan for the movie 83 is one such song. The track is so popular that it has garnered 11 Million views (and counting) on YouTube. In an interview with Indulge, the singer tells us more about the song. Excerpts:



Sakht Jaan has been receiving a lot of appreciation in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Tell us about the idea behind it.

I got a call from Pritam Da's team. We went ahead with recording the Mukhda (the stanza) of the song first and later we recorded the Antara ( main verse) later, that's when I got to know that this song is for the most anticipated film 83. It was the perfect moment for all of us, I was filled with patriotism while recording. We recorded the song almost five times just to set in the perfect vocals and lyrics. I gave my best for this song as it is one of the most important tracks of 83. The challenging part was to maintain the same energy from the start to the end of the song. There were a lot of changes in the vocals every time I sang. There's a lot of hard work behind the song. I'm happy it turned out to be energetic and motivational.

How did you work on your diction as you have rendered songs in multiple languages?

I have recorded in four different languages. I believe pronunciation is very important and knowing the dynamics of any language is important. I ensure that I sound phonetically correct as the meanings change when you mispronounce a word. Pritam Da is also very conscious about diction so that's where I got the drive to correct and work on my diction, to be able to connect to the listeners. When I was recording for 'Sakht Jaan' in languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. I was being superconscious. It was quite challenging and fun. I'm happy that people are appreciating the song.



How was it working again with Pritam Chakroborty?

For my first playback, 'Manma emotion Jaage', I worked with him, I feel the same energy that I had felt while working with him for the first time. His way of working has always inspired me. We share a friendly bond over music, food and humour.



How do you deal with the competition in Bollywood?

I was lucky to have people who supported and believed in my work, I feel grateful about it. I was always taught that hard work never fails and it is the only way to achieve. I have seen many failures in life but I have always learnt from them. I believe in competing with myself and focusing on my growth. I have sailed through all the ups and downs till now and will continue to do so with my hard work.



What are your upcoming projects?

I'm working on an Amazon project with the Composer duo Sachin-Jigar. I'm also collaborating with Jonita Gandhi for a music project in the month of February.



Which singers do you admire?

In Bollywood, I admire Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Mukesh, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, KK and Benny Dayal.