Debutant director Manish Basu's film, Gu Kaku, stars Ritwick Chakraborty and Mosharaf Karim 

Filmmaker Manish Basu is all set to debut with a social satire, Gu Kaku -- The Potty Uncle. This film with an unusual title has an eclectic cast of characters and actor Ritwick Chakraborty and Bangladeshi superstar Mosharaf Karim will lead the star cast that also includes Paran Bandopadhyay, Shantilal Mukherjee, Tnusree Chakraborty, Susmita Chatterjee, Aparajita Ghosh, Joey Debroy, Payel Mukherjee and Mishka Halim.

Mosharaf Karim

Produced by Joy B Ganguly's Mojo Productions, this film also marks the ten years celebration of the super hit film Bhooter Bhobishyot that was produced by Mojo.

Tnusree

Written and directed by debutant Manish Basu, the film's shooting will commence from this February. Set in the 90s, this social satire deals with different layers of society and how it is still relevant in today’s pandemic-hit world.

Susmita Chatterjee

“My debut directorial venture is a story of a ‘marginal’ section of the society transforming into the Pied Piper of a community. It speaks of the power of subaltern, that effortlessly affects the socio-economic and the political milieu of society,” tells Basu.

The music for the film is being composed by Raja Narayan Deb and Tanmay Chakraborty is the production designer. The film is slated for a 2022 summer release.