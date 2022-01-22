Jai Bhim officially eligible to compete for Best Picture at 94th Academy Awards

Jai Bhim, starring Manikandan, Lijomol Jose and Suriya, is one of the 276 feature films that are eligible for the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. The list the 276 films was released on the official Twitter handle and it includes some of the biggest hits of 2021 including Power of the Dog, Encanto, Raya the last Dragon, Luca, and Don’t Look Up.

Jai Bhim is the only Tamil language film in the long list of films that are eligible this year. Incidentally, Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru also made it to the 93rd Academy Awards eligibility list.

Jai Bhim was also featured in the Academy’s popular spotlight section Scene At the Academy. In addition to the Academy Awards, Jai Bhim also received official entry to the prestigious Golden Globes 2022 in the Non-English language Movie category.

Jai Bhim is inspired by a real-life landmark cases which shed light on the custodial torture that Rajakannu, a man belonging to the Irula tribe is subjected to and discrimination based on caste. It is written and directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Jyotika and Suriya for their banner 2D Entertainment.

The Oscar nomination voting begins on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and nominations will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The award ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.