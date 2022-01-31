First look of Kavin, Reba Monica John web series Akash Vaani out

We had earlier reported about Kavin and Reba Monica John coming together for a new web series titled Akash Vaani. Actor Arya launched the first look of the series, which is set to premiere on Aha Tamil. The vibrant first look features Kavin riding a bike with Reba in the back. The rom-com is directed by Enoc Able, a former assistant of Atlee.

Speaking about the series, Enoc says, "Without any twists and turns, Akash Vaani is a lighthearted, musical rom-com that will showcase real emotions. It revolves around the leads and a few more characters. The series is seven episodes long and after that, these characters will surely be remembered by the audience."

The series also stars Abitha Venkataraman, Sharath Ravi, Deepz, Maggie alias Margaret, Melvin, Johnson, and Deepak Paramesh in supporting roles. Presented by Kaustubha Mediaworks, Akash Vaani has music by Guna Balasubramanian and cinematography by Santhakumar C. The series is expected to stream from February when Aha Tamil gets officially launched.