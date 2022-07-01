Dhyan Srinivasan to headline period thriller 'Jailer'

Dhyan Srinivasan is set to headline a period thriller titled Jailer. The title launch was held at the Come On Kerala event held in Sharjah. Directed by Sakkir Madathil, the film has NK Mohammed attached as producer under the banner of Golden Village.

As per the makers, the film is set during the 1956-57 period and centres on Dhyan’s character, a jailer, staying in a bungalow with five notorious criminals and his attempts to try an experiment with them.

Divya Pillai is cast as the female lead in the film co-starring Manoj K Jayan, Sreejith Ravi, Navas Vallikkunnu, Binu Adimali, Unni Raja, Tamil actor Jayaprakash, BK Baiju and others.

The technical crew comprises Mahadevan Thampi as the director of photography and Deepu Joseph on editing. Renganaath Ravee is handling the sound design.