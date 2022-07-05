Akshay Kumar on joining politics: I am very happy making films

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, was recently asked whether he might be interested in joining politics when he was in London for the launch of a book titled Hindujas and Bollywood at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall.

The actor, however, reportedly turned down the idea. He was quoted by media sources as saying, “I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan (sic).”

“I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year (sic),” he added.

The book, which is about the Hinduja Brothers, talks about their rise in the Hindi film industry and their work to distribute 1,200 films worldwide. Among these films were Mother India, Sangam, Guide, and Sholay, which played a significant role in shaping Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Akshay's Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and addresses dowry issues. The actor will be starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film, which is set to be released on August 11, the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Akshay was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj in which he essayed the role of the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan, and Bachchan Paandey. His other films scheduled for release later this year are Rakhsha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and OMG 2 (Oh My God! 2).