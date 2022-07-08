Kapil Dev to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

After being restricted to just online peripheries for two years due to the pandemic, the celebrated Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is all set to hit back physically this year. Due to kick off on August 12, its much awaited award ceremony will be held on August 14. The award ceremony will see a celebration of Indian cricket legacy this year by felicitating former Indian captain Kapil Dev. It will also celebrate the commercial success of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 that is based on India's first World Cup win.

Having previously hosted Indian stars like Shahrukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi among others, the film festival has invited Kapil Dev to grace their event as the guest of honour this year.

The week long festival will be home to over 100 films in twenty three languages, and witness a host of Indian artists flying down to Melbourne for a celebration of cinema in all its diversity.