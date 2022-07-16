Prithviraj Sukumaran-Manju Warrier's Kaapa shoot begins

The shooting of Kaapa, starring actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and Anna Ben, commenced on Friday. Dileesh Pothan, Nandhu and Jagadish are also part of the cast.

The film’s cast and crew launched the project officially with a pooja ceremony. Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film’s story screenplay and dialogues are written by author, screenwriter and filmmaker GR Indugopan.

Kaapa is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and Dileesh Nair and presented under the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) writers’ union and Theatre of Dreams banners.



Jomon T John is on board as director of photography; Shameer Muhammed is the editor.



Kaapa sees Prithviraj returning to his hometown Thiruvananthapuram again after Lucifer. The film revolves around Thiruvananthapuram-based gangsters. Kaapa refers to KAAPA, the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as the Goonda Act.

The film is reportedly based on the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007, popularly known as the ‘Kaapa act’ which aims to provide for the effective prevention and control of certain kinds of anti-social activities in the State of Kerala.

Earlier, it was announced that filmmaker Venu will be helming the project. But later, Venu was replaced with Shaji Kailas. He recently collaborated with Prithviraj for Kaduva.