Team Kolkata Chalantika celebrates content creator Bong Guy’s birthday

Content creator Kiran Dutta turned a year older yesterday and it was made special by filmmaker Pavel as a special screening of the teaser of Kolkata Chalantika was arranged for him. Kiran, popularly known as Bong Guy is not a new name in the social media circle. He will soon be seen in Pavel’s upcoming film that unveils stories of the city of joy. The film boasts of a stellar cast consisting of Isha Saha, Saurav Das, Rajatava Dutta, Aparajita Adhya, Shatabdi Chakraborty and Kharaj Mukherjee to name a few.

“I am elated to have received such a pleasant surprise from the team. This is my first big-budget project and there couldn’t have been a better present for me and my parents today,” shares Kiran who celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of the film at a city hotel.

Kolkata Chalantika is slated to release on July 26.