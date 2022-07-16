Team Kolkata Chalantika celebrates content creator Bong Guy’s birthday
The teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled to Bong Guy aka Kiran Dutta by filmmaker Pavel
Content creator Kiran Dutta turned a year older yesterday and it was made special by filmmaker Pavel as a special screening of the teaser of Kolkata Chalantika was arranged for him. Kiran, popularly known as Bong Guy is not a new name in the social media circle. He will soon be seen in Pavel’s upcoming film that unveils stories of the city of joy. The film boasts of a stellar cast consisting of Isha Saha, Saurav Das, Rajatava Dutta, Aparajita Adhya, Shatabdi Chakraborty and Kharaj Mukherjee to name a few.
“I am elated to have received such a pleasant surprise from the team. This is my first big-budget project and there couldn’t have been a better present for me and my parents today,” shares Kiran who celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of the film at a city hotel.
Kolkata Chalantika is slated to release on July 26.