First song from upcoming movie Brahmastra, titled Kesariya released

A small teaser of Kesariya from Ayan Mukerji’s next Brahmastra was enough to make love buds and Arijit Singh fans from all over the world swoon. Today, the full song was released on Sony Music India’s official YouTube channel and it has garnered nearly 70 lakh views within 6 hours.

Parents-to-be couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of B-Town for reasons more than one lately and Brahmastra is one of the most important ones. Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus has been in the making for the longest time now, and the teaser of Kesariya was released just ahead of Ranbir-Alia nuptial ceremony in April. Smeared in bright hues of saffron, yellow and red, the teaser saw the duo prancing around the narrow alleys of Varanasi. Fans got to finally hear the magic of Arijit Singh in its full glory, and watch a 3 minute glimpse into the film today as the full-track dropped today. The love anthem that was released in four other languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam apart from Hindi, has been composed by Pritam.



The trailer of the movie that was released about a month ago gives us a sneak peek into the larger than life multiverse Bollywood is about to witness for the first time in its history. Many have been comparing it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since its trailer release.

The movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni apart from Ranbir and Alia is slated to hit screens on September 9.