Rahul Datta’s short films A for Antara and Blue Cupboard hit Hotstar

Actor Rahul Datta made it to the silver screen with his acting prowess in The Sholay Girl, Becharey, and the television show Veera. Recently he has also produced a couple of projects such as short films Target, Time Machine, and others alongside Becharey. Now, there’s additional good news for the actor-producer as Hotstar is streaming two of his films namely A for Antara, starring Seema Pahwa’s daughter Manukriti Pahwa, and Blue Cupboard starring Sanah Kapur and Akshay Anand Kohli.

“A for Antara sees Manukriti as the epitome of liveliness, joy, and excitement until life takes its evil turns and wrecks havoc in her life. It deals with grave psychological issues that put her life on the edge and how she overcomes it. So it can be said that the film is a journey from darkness to light, from guilt to redemption,” shares Rahul about the film. Blue Cupboard on the other hand navigates relationship issues caused by lack of communication.

“Working with Sanah and Akshay has been a wonderful experience as both the actors are insightful about the characters they portray on screen. Sanah specifically, is very spontaneous and a brilliant performer. Her creative energies echoed through the sets of the film,” concludes Rahul.