Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut to Sachin Tendulkar, here’s what celebs have to say to the 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu

It is a celebratory moment for India as NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu won the Presidential election on Thursday and is set to be the 15thPresident of India. She is the first person belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community to be elected President of India. Joining the celebrations are tinsel town celebrities who took to their social media handles to send their best wishes to India’s second female President after Smt Pratibha Patil.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartfelt message for Murmu. Kangana has been supporting Murmu ever since her name was announced as a nominee for the President of India. “India’s 15th President-Draupadi Murmu (1st person from tribal background to reach the highest position in the nation), 2nd woman President of India, Congratulations Madam President, #DroupadiMurmu. (sic),” the Queen actor wrote.

Karan Johar also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “A beacon of courage, resilience and inspiration - heartiest congratulations to Smt. #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as the Honourable President Of India. (sic).”

Down south, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also sent her wishes to new Presindent. She wrote, “Empowered women, empower nation."

Apart from Bollywood actors, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted, “Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. (sic)."

In addition, Anushka Sharma and Urmila Matondkar also extended their good wishes to Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the first tribal President.