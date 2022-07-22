Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa to raise curtains at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

Taapsee has been making her mark on the silver-screen with back to back powerful performances in movies like Rashmi Rocket, Thappad and Haseen Dilruba. Her upcoming film Dobaaraa helmed by Anurag Kashyap is slated to take the film by storm again as it will raise curtains at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year.

Written by Nihit Bhave, the story unfolds with a woman saving the life of a 12-year old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago. This film is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie ‘Mirage’. Both Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu will be flying off to Melbourne ahead of the curtain raiser.

“I am elated that Dobaaraa has been chosen as the opening night film for the film festival that will be taking place physically after two years. This film is extremely close to my heart and I am looking forward to the audience response at the film festival,” shares Anurag.

Slated to release on August 19, the film marks Anurag and Taapsee’s third collaboration after Manmarziyaan in 2018, and Saand ki Aankh in 2019. The film will also see Taapsee pairing up with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati.