Witness the magnificence of tigers in Korak Basu’s documentary Bagher Din

Tiger is probably one of the most majestic animals that have ever existed, and our country boasts of a wide variety. However, the largest cat is at the edge of extinction and it is estimated that only about 4000 are left today. July 29 is widely observed as World Tiger Day and is celebrated annually to generate awareness of the significance of tiger conservation. This year, famed elocutionist Korak Basu has conceptualised a documentary elaborating on similar topics that goes by the title Bagher Din- the day of the tiger. The documentary has been penned by noted poet Tanmoy Chakraborty and is slated to premiere on the Facebook page Korak Basu Creations coming July 28 at 7 pm.

"I have been fond of wildlife for as long as I can remember and I strongly believe it is important to protect these gems of nature. Proper documentation of these majestic animals will help raise awareness about the animals and how important it is to conserve them. I thank Khukumoni Alta and Aritra Roychowdhury for supporting me in this initiative," shares Korak.

The documentary features a host of stamps and first-day covers curated by Jadavpur University student Srijon De Sarkar and also contains excerpts of wild encounters by British naturalist Jim Corbett.

What: Bagher Din- the day of the Tiger

When: July 28 (7 pm onwards)

Where: Facebook Page- @korakbasucreations