Asif Ali-Sibi Malayil film 'Kotthu' to release in August

Kotthu, the upcoming film starring Asif Ali and Roshan Mathew, is all set to release in August, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Written by Hemanth Kumar and directed by Sibi Malayil, the film is censored with U/A certification. It is produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

Billed as a political thriller, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Roshan Mathew, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna and Vijilesh Karayad in supporting roles.

The film’s crux reportedly revolves around politics-related manslaughter. Cinematographer Prashanth Raveendran and composers Jakes Bejoy and Kailas Menon are involved in it.