Indian tricolour to fly high at IFFM, Abhishek Bachchan and Kapil Dev will hoist the flag

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is set to take off this year on the soil of Australia around the Independence week of India. To commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence from the clutches of the British, actor Abhishek Bachchan and former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev will hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

Abhishek and Kapil, both will be present at the film festival as some of the key guests due to grace the festival. "I feel immensely honoured to be selected as a part of the celebrations in Melbourne, especially on the 75th year of Indian independence. It is a matter of pride to me, and will remain forever etched in my heart. Moreover, sharing the same platform with the legendary Kapil sir makes it all the more special, and brings together cinema and cricket yet another time,” shares Abhishek.

Kapil Dev will be at the film festival to celebrate the commercial success of Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. The feat took place under Kapil Dev’s captaincy.

Due to take place between August 12- 20, the film festival will kick off both physically and virtually after a two year digital stint owing to the pandemic. Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Dobaara, helmed by Anurag Kashyap will raise curtains at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year.