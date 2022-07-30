Scorsese, DiCaprio to team up yet again for 1740s shipwreck thriller

The inimitable combination of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, who have just wrapped up the film adaptation of the award-winning journalist and bestselling author David Grann's non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon, for Apple TV+, are already onto their next project, state reports.

Also read: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon to release in 2023

According to sources, the upcoming film is based on another of David’s new novels, a shipwreck mystery thriller titled, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. The book will be released in April 2023. Sources added that the story is set in 1740 and things are set in motion when a patched-together boat with 30 emaciated men land on the coast of Brazil. The men belong the surviving crew of the British naval ship, HMS Wager, which had been chasing a Spanish vessel and had crashed onto a desolate island in South America's Patagonia region. The men are forced to survive against the elements and the crew descends into anarchy. On their return to home, they find themselves on opposing sides of a court martial where several people are accused of being traitors and murderers.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's production house, Abhay Deol's content company collaborate for boxer biopic

Leonardo will be seen in Scorsese's upcoming film, The Killers of the Flower Moon. It will be the first time, the actor-directors are working together after their 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. The Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson. The film, whose production was completed last year, was scheduled to be released this fall but now, it will hit theatres next year. According to reports, Apple hopes to have its festival debut at Cannes or the Venice Film Festival. Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

Sources state that Martin and Leonardo are one of the most successful pairings in cinema, and in the last 25 years the two have worked together on many movies that have generated multiple Oscar wins and box-office hits. The list includes films like, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.