Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva to hit screens on June 30

Director Shaji Kailas' new Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva will be hitting screens on June 30

Prithviraj in Kaduva

Touted as a mass revenge thriller, Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The project directed by Shaji Kailas is all set to hit screens on June 30.

Based on a script by Jinu Abraham, Kaduva sees Shaji Kailas returning to the director's chair after a brief hiatus. Prithviraj essays a rich and influential planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, who is at loggerheads with the police force.

Vivek Oberoi plays the principal antagonist, a senior police officer who becomes Kuruvachan's arch-nemesis. Kaduva reunites the actor with Prithviraj after Lucifer, in which the latter directed him.

Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in the film lensed by Sujith Vaassudev. The team is currently in the middle of post-production. A trailer is expected to be released soon.

