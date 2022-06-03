Srijit Mukherji returns to Bollywood with Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Five times National Award winning Bengali director Srijit Mukherji is all set to take things to Bollywood again with upcoming movie Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Starring revered actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, the movie is a dark humour laced satire inspired by true events. The trailer was launched today, and it provides the audience with a sneak peek into the world of Tripathi’s Gangaram.

The movie intends to bring forth an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation through a man- animal conflict based in a village at the edge of a dense forest. It also juxtaposes the pangs of poverty with a bizarre practice of sacrificing one’s life to a tiger to benefit others.

The trailer interestingly unfolds the story of Gangaram, who adopts the long practiced ritual to support his wife and two children with the money the government would provide to them for being a tiger attack victim. Everything starts to change when Gangaram meets a person named Jim, deep in the forest who earns his living by poaching tigers.

“I have been harbouring the wish to turn this story into a movie for years now, ever since I read about the original incident in 2017. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is like a dream come true project for me,” shares Srijit.

The movie features Neeraj Kabi of Patal Lok fame in the role of Jim while Sayani Gupta comprises the role of Gangaram’s wife. The movie is all set to hit theatres this June 24.