Tollywood star Subhashree Ganguly tells us why she became a part of Habji Gabji

It takes a lot more than mere luck to survive in the tinsel town, even more so if you are an actress. And Subhashree Ganguly is a living example of quiet resolution, determination and passion in Tollywood. This beautiful actress, who debuted in 2008 in Pitribhumi, has come a long way since. With over two dozen films in her bouquet, Subhashree has only grown from strength to strength as an actress in these 14 years. Not only has she turned into a very mature performer, but she also chooses her roles very carefully to build an enviable oeuvre.

Her last release, Parineeta (2019), won her the much-deserved appreciation and awards for the reprisal of innocent Mehul in the film. And now, Subhashree is back to impress us with her portrayal of an urban working mom in the film Habji Gabji, which got released in theatres today. Excerpts from a chat.

Subhashree Ganguly

You must be excited about Habji Gabji's release?

Yes, and all the more so, because it's my first release after Parineeta. When Raj (Chakraborty) was developing the idea for this film, our research team met and collected data from many psychologists and global studies and also came across some really frightening pieces of news that show to what dangerous extent video game addiction has gone among children. Since we belong to the entertainment industry, it gives us a great opportunity to create content that also makes the audience aware of pertinent issues. Hence when the offer came to me I immediately agreed to be a part of this film.

Tell us about your role and how you prepared for the same?

What drew me to the film was its tight script. as an artiste, what drives me is the passion to create a new character and Ahana in Habji Gabji is one such character. She is like any other working mother, who wants to give her child a good, secure life. To portray Ahana or any other role, I always read the script very well, so that any big or small improvisation in the set, doesn't rattle me. If the script is read well, it gets easier for me to work around the character.

Subhashree Ganguly and Parambrata Chatterjee in Habji Gabji

This is your first movie opposite Parambrata Chatterjee, how was the experience?

It was really great since he is very professional and does a lot of homework and if a co-actor does that then your own homework gets enhanced and the acting comes across like a ballad where not a single note is out of tune.

In all these years of acting, what have you learnt?

It has been a very beautiful and fulfilling one. There have been ups and downs and I feel both are important since failure teaches you what success cannot. I always keep myself open to learning new things and I always try to take the positives from anyone I meet. Fame is very temporary and life is not a cinema, it's bigger than that. Hence I have never let success and adulation get into my head.

Subhashree Ganguly

How do you grow as an actor?

I watch a lot of work and try to understand an actor's work and the psychology behind the performance. I was so impressed watching the Nacho Nacho song from RRR. so much rehearsal and practice went behind that super fast rendition. Also, Alia was so convincing in and as Gangubai. The fun of acting is in the process of becoming somebody else and I thoroughly enjoy that

Tell us a little about your future projects?

There’s a slew of releases this year that include Dharmajuddho, where I play Munni, a heavily pregnant woman from a village who gets caught amidst communal riots. There's also Boudi Canteen which has an interesting script that tells a story of woman's emancipation and Indraadip Dasgupta's Bismillah where I play a Muslim village girl. There's also Baba Yadav's Pakhi where I play a crime reporter.

Habji Gabji has released in theatres today

BOX

Key to happiness

I always believe that the best way to keep fit is to be happy. I was happy with my slim frame and I was also happy when I turned 92 kgs post my baby's birth. I never rushed to get back to shape and it took me more than two years to lose the extra flab. I think motherhood is a blessing and It's very important to enjoy the process and the experience of what one's body goes through.

Having said that, I also believe in staying healthy and for that, I go to the gym regularly and my training involves a mix of cardio and weights. I also love playing badminton. I also try and eat homemade food mostly and more importantly, I eat on time.

Twitter: @sharmidas