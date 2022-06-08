Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez gets big promotion after the win against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has been promoted as a partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick after representing him and winning the much-publisised defamation case against Amber Heard. Vasquez shot into the spotlight due to her cross-examination of Ms Heard during the six-week-long trial.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, law firm Brown Rudnick announced that Camille Vasquez has now been elevated to the rank of partner.

“We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Sic),” the tweet read.

In a release, posted along with the tweet, the law firm stated that historically, they have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. “But Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner."

Ever since the announcement is made, netizens have been sending their good wishes to the lawyer.

"Congratulations Camille and the Firm. The whole team did a splendid job. Very impressed with the presentation of the case which was precise, compelling and succinctly delivered. We his fans, Johnny's relatives, owe your team an enormous heartfelt thanks. (sic)” wrote a user.

Camille became a sensation on the internet due to her legal expertise and in-court brilliance. She fearlessly cross-examined Heard. In addition, she also asked the Aquaman actor whether the seven million dollar divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as promised. But when Heard tried to avoid answering the question directly and stated that she had pledged the money to different charities, Camille firmly pointed out the misdirection by reminding Heard, “respectfully, that's not my question."

As for Camille’s expertise, according to her bio on Brown Rudnick’s website it states, “Camille is adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients. She also has extensive experience handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues arising from these engagements.”