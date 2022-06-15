First look of Nayattu writer Shahi Kabir's directorial debut out  

The first look also reveals that Jude Anthany Joseph is also playing a significant character

First look of Shahi Kabir's directorial

We had reported earlier that screenwriter Shahi Kabir, who penned the critically acclaimed films Joseph and Nayattu, is donning the director's garb with a police story titled Ila Veezha Poonchira. The first look of the film, starring Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa, has been unveiled. It shows Soubin at a remote police outpost in Kottayam's Ilaveezhapoonchira.

The first look also reveals that Jude Anthany Joseph is also playing a significant character.

Produced by Vishnu Venu of Kadhaas Untold, Ila Veezha Poonchira has a script by Nidhish G and Shaji Maarad based on a story by the former.

Manesh Madhavan, who shot Joseph, is the director of photography, while Kiran Das handles editing duties. Anil Johnson is the composer.

