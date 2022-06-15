Music directors Javed-Mohsin talk about their new take on Himesh Reshammiya's Nikamma

Music directors Javed-Mohsin who are known for their compositions in films such as Munna Michael 2 and Drive are back with new tracks for Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming film Nikamma. They tell us more about the songs and what's next. Excerpts:

The title track of Nikamma has created a buzz... did you expect this kind of response?

People are loving the track, they like that we have recreated the older version with new theme music and beats. We have just used the hook line and have worked on a completely new track keeping mind the young listeneres. So everyone seems to be enjoying the combination of new beats and lyrics. We have kept the essence of the old song but in a new avatar. So it feels good! Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Deane Sequeira have lent their voices to this song and we had lot of fun working on it.

Nikamma Kiya Iss Dil Ne was a huge hit composed by Himesh Reshammiya, was there a lot of pressure on you when you were recreating the track?

We didn't have too much pressure, but we were clear on one thing that if we are doing the recreation we will only use the hook line of the melody and will work on the rest of the song according to our style. We think we have done justice with Himesh sir's melody.

You have also composed Ab Meri Baari Aayi for the film. How different is this song from the title track?

Ab Meri Baari Aayi is an action-theme based song sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala. The song has an aggressive tone because the director wanted it to be played as a background score for the action sequence. The song is written by Danish Sabri and Sabir Khan.

How would you describe your experience of working on these tracks for Nikamma?

We have worked with Sabir Khan when he made Munna Micheal. We had composed Ding Dang song which turned out to be a superhit track. After that Sabbir called us again and briefed about Nikamma. It's been a good experience and Sony Music trusts us so we worked with a lot of positive energy around us.

Your song Kabhii Tumhhe from Shershaah was a hit... what memories do you have composing that song?

Shershah was a biopic and we had kept that in mind. The makers wanted a soft melody which had to be quite emotional. Kabhii Tumhhe was special because we used piano and guitar music by Shillong Choir.

Any upcoming projects?

We are working on a few singles and of course film music.