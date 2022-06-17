Nikkhil Advani to spearhead historical drama series Freedom at Midnight

StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment will co-produce Freedom at Midnight, an upcoming period web series set to stream on SonyLIV.

The show is based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ non-fiction book Freedom at Midnight, highlighting several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a role in writing the country’s history.

With Nikkhil Advani as the showrunner, the series has been penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur. Further details about the show are presently awaited.

Danish Khan, Head - Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television and StudioNext, said, “Our goal has been to bring to light untold stories from contemporary history.

From 1947 to present day, India experienced many watershed moments that are significant in shaping our futures. One such story of the country’s struggle for independence is Freedom at Midnight.” Nikkhil shared, “The year 1947 has been etched in India’s history as the year that shaped its fate.

A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that altered the course of the nation, Freedom at Midnight is an attempt to bring to Indians the whole truth about the events that led us to our freedom—the courage, and the hope instilled in people by the personages who gave us the new India.”