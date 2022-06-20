Ryan Gosling sports blonde hair for his role as Ken for 'Barbie' movie

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling makes for the perfect Ken doll in Warner Bros' latest look at Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role.



The official Twitter account of Warner Bros. studio has debuted a striking photo of Gosling's Ken sporting six-pack abs, bleach blonde hair and a spray tan. The image is the second official still from Barbie to be released following a photo showing Robbie in Barbie's pink convertible.

Gerwig co-wrote the Barbie script with her partner, Frances Ha and Mistress America collaborator Noah Baumbach.

Production on the film is currently underway. The supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While no plot details from Barbie have been confirmed, it's rumored that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot.

Liu, playing one of the several Kens in the film, described Barbie earlier this year as "wild" and "incredibly unique," adding, "I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it's crazy."

The film is not a musical, but Liu said he's been in dance rehearsals aplenty for the movie. The actor also teased what it's like working on a Greta Gerwig set.

Ryan Gosling also has The Gray Man releasing in July on Netflix. It is an action thriller film directed by the Russo brothers. It is expected to be the most expensive film made by Netlfix.

Warner Bros' Barbie will open in theatres on July 21, 2023.

