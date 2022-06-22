Jaadugar trailer out: Jitendra Kumar plays a small-time magician in the football-crazed town 

The trailer of Jaadugar, featuring actor Jitendra Kumar, is out. The sports comedy will stream on Netflix from July 15.

The actor plays Meenu, a small-time magician in the football-crazed town of Neemuch. "Meenu, Raat o Ki Neende Cheenu," he introduces himself.



Meenu is great with tricks but can't seem to acquit himself on the football ground—nor does he care. However, when love strikes in the form of Isha (Love Aaj Kal's Arushi Sharma), it becomes imperative for Meenu to join his ragtag colony team, coached by a stout Jaaved Jaaferi, and see it to victory.

Excited about the film, Jitendra said, “Jaadugar is a film extremely close to my heart. Playing the larger than life, rebellious Meenu was a new and exciting journey for me. I am thankful to the director Sameer Saxena and the Posham Pa and Chalkboard Entertainment teams for bringing this beautiful family entertainer to life and trusting me with this role."



Jitendra had previously played a similar small-town man in Gone Kesh (2019) and Chaman Bahaar (2022). The film’s director Sameer had played the character Maheshwari sir in the popular series, Kota Factory and also created the TVF show Yeh Meri Family.