‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ set to have its world premiere on July 8

After the successful run of Modern Love Mumbai, Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the Modern Love Hyderabad anthology. The Hyderabad edition will have its world premiere on July 8 in over 240 countries.

Modern Love Hyderabad is the second edition of three localised and fictionalised versions of the original international anthology helmed by John Carney, Modern Love, and features a bouquet of six heartwarming stories that explore the various facets, shades, and emotions of love across myriad human relationships.

Inspired by the popular New York Times column, The Hyderabad chapter of the international franchise brings together four eminent directors from Indian cinema — Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.

Here’s what the anthology includes –

MY UNLIKELY PANDEMIC DREAM PARTNER — directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Revathy and Nithya Menen

FUZZY, PURPLE AND FULL OF THORNS — directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma

WHAT CLOWN WROTE THIS SCRIPT! — directed by Uday Gurrala, features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair

WHY DID SHE LEAVE ME THERE…? — directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya

ABOUT THAT RUSTLE IN THE BUSHES — directed by Devika Bahudhanam, features Ulka Gupta and Naresh

FINDING YOUR PENGUIN… — directed by Venkatesh Maha, features Komalee Prasad

A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by well-acclaimed creator Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner.

“Unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of Modern Love Hyderabad lies in the fact that it is a city which has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so, while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots. This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love,” said showrunner and one of the directors, Nagesh Kukunoor.