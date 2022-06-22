Rakshit Shetty gets a call from Rajinikanth for ‘777 Charlie’; actor shares details on Twitter

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty is riding high on success with his recently released super hit film 777 Charlie. The actor is now on cloud nine as he has received affirmation for his performance from the south superstar Rajinikanth himself.

Sharing his excitement, Rakshit took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and….(sic).”

He further revealed that their phone call concluded on a spiritual note. “To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much @rajinikanth sir,” the Kirik Party actor tweeted.

Directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie features Rakshit in a lead role and the film is doing extremely well at the box office. The film has already crossed 50 crore earnings in 12 days.