‘DC League of Super-Pets’ will release across India on August 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Here’s more: 

The new poster of the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has just released and the new release date for India is now pushed to August 5, 2022. The film will feature characters animated to the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart and will release across the country, only in theatres, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Being taglined as, ‘A superhero film unlike any other,’ DC League of Super-Pets is an animated movie based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets, which features a group of super-powered pets from the DC Universe focusing on Superman’s dog, Krypto, trying to foil the plans of Lex Luthor’s evil guinea pig.

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) will voice Krypto, Superman’s Kryptonian Labrador Retriever, while Kevin Hart will voice Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman’s hunting dog who has super strength and invulnerability. SNL’s Vanessa Bayer is voicing PB, Wonder Woman’s potbellied pig who can grow and shrink in scale while Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) has been cast as the voice of Merton, Flash’s pet turtle who has super-speed. Also featured in the film will be Mexican actor Diego Luna voicing Chip, a squirrel with electric powers who belongs to the female Green Lantern and Lex Luthor’s evil guinea pig Lulu, who will be voiced by SNL’s Kate McKinnon.

The plot of the film revolves around Krypto, who forms a team of shelter pets with super powers after the Justice League is captured by Lex Luthor. The main villain is Lulu the guinea pig. The film has a scheduled runtime of 100 minutes and a video game based on the film titled DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace was released on June 15.

