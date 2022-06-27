Shine Tom Chacko, Kani Kusruti, Balu Varghese to lead Vichithram

Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Jolly Chirayath, Kani Kusruti, Lal, and Ketaki Narayan are the leads in filmmaker Achu Vijayan's Vichithram. The makers have released an intriguing title poster for the same.

Dr Ajith Joy and Achu Vijayan are bankrolling it under the banner of Joy Movie Productions. Nikhil Raveendran penned the story, screenplay and dialogues.

Vichithram, which also stars Sinoj Varghese, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, James Elia, Thushara Pillai, and Bibin Perumbilli, will hit theatres in August.

Arjun Balakrishnan cranked the camera, and Mithun Mukundan wrote the score. Leading music band Street Academics is also part of Vichithram.