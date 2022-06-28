Suresh Gopi to reunite with Jayaraj for 'Highway 2'

Actor Suresh Gopi has announced that he will be reuniting with filmmaker Jayaraj for the upcoming Malayalam film titled Highway 2. A sequel to the actor-filmmaker duo’s 1995 film Highway, the project will also mark Suresh Gopi’s 254th film. The actor also noted that the filming will begin soon. Highway 2 is mounted as a mystery action thriller.

The announcement regarding the cast, crew and production house is yet to be out. It may be noted that Jayaraj’s 1995 directorial was produced by Prem Prakash and written by Sab John. The film also featured actors Biju Menon, Vijayaraghavan, Bhanupriya and Janardhanan. It opened to positive reviews and ran successfully for 100 days.

On the other hand, Suresh Gopi and Jayaraj have also worked together in films like Paithrukam (1993), Kaliyattam (1997), Thalolam (1998), Millennium Stars (2000), Makalkku (2005), and Ashwaroodan (2006).Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi who was last seen in Kaaval (2021) has a slew of other films in the pipeline, including Ottakomban, Paappan and a tentatively titled film called SG251.